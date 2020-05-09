As Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s new order relaxes limits on gatherings starting at 5 p.m. Monday, many of the curfews in Tallapoosa County will begin to go away.
“Beginning Monday, we will no longer have a curfew,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “Her relaxed gatherings order goes into effect Monday at 5 p.m., until then we will have the curfew.”
Spraggins said the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was put in place to help deter the gatherings of 10 or more people after hours.
Alexander City, Dadeville, Camp Hill and Jacksons Gap instituted curfews to help stop the spread of COVID-19 not long after Ivey’s state of emergency declaration last month in response to the pandemic.
The current curfew in Dadeville is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. but will likely also go away at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I’m going to recommend we lift the curfew because the governor’s new order lifts restrictions on gatherings,” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said.
Smith said he is cautiously optimistic about the new order.
“Our businesses need this,” Smith said. “Our restaurants need this as this is the time of year when they make it work. Let’s not fear the virus; let’s respect it.”
Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Smith said her town would take a different approach than other Tallapoosa County municipalities on the curfew.
“We are going to continue it a little while longer,” Smith said. “We will evaluate as we go along.”
Camp Hill currently has an 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. curfew.
Jacksons Gap currently has an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew which is still in place as of now. The Outlook is waiting to hear back from town officials on a decision to lift or continue the curfew.