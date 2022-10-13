If someone is looking to buy a lakefront lot in The Heritage on Lake Martin, they better be ready.
Russell Lands offered up 52 lots in the first phase of the development and now all but five are either sold or under contract. The interest has surprised Russell Lands vice president and general counsel Steve Forehand and others.
“This sales history has exceeded our expectations,” Forehand told the Tallapoosa County Commission Tuesday. “We budgeted about 20 lots in the first year of sales. It has surprised us to have 47 so far.”
Even the pricing of the lots has exceeded expectations. Russell Lands and Tallapoosa County Commission entered into a development agreement in early 2021 to help with infrastructure.
“We initially projected these lot sales prices slightly under what we had experienced at The Willows,” Forehand said. “We were being very conservative on that. As it turns out those lot prices were probably 50 percent higher than our budgeted number.”
Of the 47 lots already sold or under contract, Forehand said the sales prices total $43,750,507.
“We had a lot of folks who wanted very specific lots,” Forehand said. “They offered a premium to get those lots. I think that is a very good indicator of the attractiveness of Lake Martin. It will certainly be good for the ad valorem tax long term.”
The development is in the city limits of Alexander City. The first building permits residential construction have already been pulled with starts anticipated in the next three months and
Less than six months after the Phase 1 lots were offered, Russell Lands started roadwork on Phase 2 earlier than planned and will continue roadwork into Phase 3.
“We plan to have this open and for sale early spring of next year,” Forehand said. “If the sales interest continues like it has started, we think we will need Phase 3 in late summer next year.”
Platts for the phases are still being developed.
“There is a lot of give and take on establishing those lot lines because we try to get the natural water drainage easements to go along the lot lines so we don’t have to reroute drainage,” Forehand said. “We may not have as many lots in the next phases that we did in the first phase, but we think the interest will still be there. The views and amenities are going to be attractive to people.”
One of those amenities is the Wicker Point Golf Club and course currently under construction. Forehand said 13 of the fairways had been sodded and 16 greens had been sprigged.
“It is coming along nicely,” Forehand said. “We are getting a lot of interest in the golf course because of the Coore & Crenshaw architects' name. They are probably in the top two golf course architectural firms in the world. This is going to be a real attraction to a lot of people who will discover this area.”
Forehand said recent real estate sales have been to customers from Florida Maryland Tennessee and California.
“Folks are finding out about Lake Martin and Tallapoosa County,” Forehand said.
The real estate boom at Wicker Point has caused Russell Lands to change its projections for the agreement with Tallapoosa County. Forehand estimates the The Heritage development with its homes and golf course will add another $750 million to the property tax rolls in Tallapoosa County. It also bodes well for the development agreement between the county and Russell Lands.
“We had a $3.5 million cap on revenue sharing,” Forehand said. “Original projections indicated we would be close to $600,000 short of reaching that cap over the 15 year life of the agreement. We have revised our projections based on the new prices and absorption. It appears that from our new projections that over that 15 year period, we will exceed the $3.5 million by just over $1 million.”