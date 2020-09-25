There are more registered voters for the Oct. 6 Alexander City municipal runoff election than the Aug. 25 election. There are already more absentee ballots cast too.
Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas and her staff is trying to keep up with voters in Alexander City. Luckily they have a little help from the Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars which makes the determination of who gets to vote in the election. But the board of registrars also provides Thomas with something very important to the Oct. 6 election — a voters list.
The deadline to register to vote for the municipal election was Monday but 123 more people are eligible to cast a ballot in the runoff than in the municipal election just a few weeks ago.
Thomas said there were 10,542 registered voters in the Alexander City city limits for the Aug. 25 election. The Oct. 6 runoff will see 10,665 voters eligible to cast ballots for mayor of Alexander City between Woody Baird and incumbent Tommy Spraggins.
Increases do not stop at those eligible to vote. Thomas said her team has been busy with absentee ballots.
“We have already issued 248 absentee ballots as of Thursday afternoon,” Thomas said. “We already have 181 back.”
For the Aug. 25 municipal election Thomas and her staff issued 173 absentee ballots and received 165 back.
Thomas said absentee ballots could be mailed back to the clerk’s office or they could be dropped off.
“They can only be dropped off by the voter,” Thomas said. “They cannot be dropped off by a spouse, family member or friend — only by the voter.”
Thomas wants to remind voters there are deadlines coming up to cast an absentee ballot.
“The last day to apply for a regular absentee ballot is Oct. 1,” Thomas said. “Oct. 5 is the last day to hand deliver an absentee ballot to city clerk’s office. It someone mails their absentee ballot back, it must be postmarked no later than Oct. 5 and here by noon Oct. 6.”