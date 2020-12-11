David Barbour loved Dadeville and Dadeville loved Barbour.
Barbour retired last year after serving 26 years in the Dadeville Police Department, the last seven years as police chief.
Friends, co-workers and employees couldn’t say anything but good things about Barbour and that he would be missed. Chris Martin started as a patrol officer with the Dadeville Police Department in 2005 when Barbour was an assistant chief to Steve Freeman. When Barbour was named chief of police in 2012, Martin was named assistant chief.
“He was more than a boss man, he was like a daddy,” Martin said. “It wasn’t like we didn’t butt heads, but we always worked it out, just like a father and son. He was always there when I needed him. It didn’t matter what time of day or night.”
Martin also serves in the Alabama National Guard and deployed several times with his unit.
“He kept in touch with us,” Martin said. “Even with drill, he worked with us on schedules to make it work. I was a specialist when I came to the Dadeville Police Department. I’m now a sergeant. He would use the leadership skills we learned in the military and used them to improve the department.”
Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman was at Dadeville High School with Barbour.
“I’ve been knowing him for years,” Goodman said. “I went into the service and when I came back we were still good friends. I knew him when he worked with East Brothers and drove trucks. We all called him ‘Spud.’”
Goodman was on the Dadeville City Council when Barbour was named police chief.
“When Chief Freeman retired, we told the mayor he would make a good police chief,” Goodman said. “It didn’t go to his head. He was still just a good guy. He was just an outstanding man all around.”
Martin said the military has a term of servant leadership defining how an officer should care for soldiers.
“He was the epitome of a servant leader,” Martin said. “I was on FMLA leave when my son was born. He was always checking in to see if we needed anything. He was always willing to stick his hand out and say, ‘What can I do?’”
Current Dadeville police chief Jonathon Floyd echoed Martin.
“I took off work for three months when my wife had breast cancer,” Floyd said. “He would call. It was never about, ‘when are you coming back?’ It was always about her. It was about what he could do to help.”
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner recognized Barbour’s connection to Dadeville.
“When I worked with (Tallapoosa) Narcotics (Task Force), I saw he was an asset to the Dadeville Police Department and loved by the community,” Turner said. “He was a great police officer and even better person. He will be missed.”
Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett was at Dadeville High School with Barbour. Abbett said Barbour worked tirelessly to improve the Dadeville Police Department.
“He was very aware of things his department needed,” Abbett said. “He was at the forefront of technology in law enforcement. He greatly improved the department with his dedication to it and its officers. We have lost a great law enforcement officer. Prayers go out to Susanne and his family.”
Abbett said Barbour had a different way of supervising his officers and working with the community.
“He had a unique personality of getting along with everyone and being able to move the department ahead,” Abbett said.
Martin said Barbour was a friendly supervisor but knew how to correct issues with officers.
“He wasn’t just any supervisor,” Martin said. “He was very big on integrity. He would tell you if you messed up and how to fix it. Chief would tell you not to lie about it, we can work it out.”
Martin and Floyd said Barbour had a way with the Dadeville community.
“He helped build a sense of trust between the community and the department,” Floyd said. “Everyone in the community that would approach him, he would talk to. He was quick to listen and slow to speak. He would offer any support he could to anyone. When he couldn’t offer support to someone, he would still listen and when they left, they felt like he cared for them. He was easy going and kindhearted.”
Goodman said Barbour was a consistent person, never wavering in his willingness to help Dadeville.
“Every time you met him, he was the same,” Goodman said. “He didn’t change. In a crowd, he would speak to you. A person like this is one in a million. He was a great fella all the way around. He will be missed.”