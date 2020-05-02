As the Alabama Department of Public Health has been constantly updating its cumulative numbers of positive coronavirus cases across the state, it begs the question, “How many have recovered?”
The good news is ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers said the state has seen recovery in many of the more than 7,000 who have tested positive for COVID-19, but she cautions Alabama is still a long way from being out of the woods.
“I’m pleased to report that at least at this moment that we have over 2,300 persons who are no longer ill or have recovered,” Landers said Friday morning. “That is a good number of people improving.”
Landers said things are looking promising about reopening businesses across the state but said everyone needs to be cautious.
“At this point, our case numbers appear to be somewhat flat,” Landers said. “We have been looking for a trend down. Certainly we have had fewer cases than we have had in the middle of April, but we are about flat. We seem to be averaging about a couple hundred cases a day. In order to open the state of Alabama we will need to see more of a trend to a downward slope as well as fewer cases which are epidemiologically linked.”
Landers said social distancing has helped but thorough investigation has been useful as well despite it being so tedious.
“We contact, trace and investigate every case of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama and that is quite a task,” Landers said. “Because nursing homes have a higher comorbidity and regrettably mortality, early on the infectious disease and outbreak division and our health provider standards specifically provided nursing homes receive a high investigative priority to determine the case but also the contact.”
Now Alabama is well into the coronavirus crisis, Landers said testing not as much an issue any more as seen by the fact ADPH has had the tests to conduct 150 pop-up and drive-through test sites.
“Our most important issue is to promote and protect the public health,” Landers said. “As this virus came into the state of Alabama we provided education and information regarding the ways we knew to reduce the transmission of this virus. Those measures have led to the social distancing measures to the stay at home order and now the safer at home order.”