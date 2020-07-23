More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, there have been 2,283 new cases reported to the state in the last 24 hours, coming to 72,696 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the last 14 days, there have been 23,206 new confirmed cases and 166,794 tested, according to ADPH.
Additionally, there are 1,516 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County added nine new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 733 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 32 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is reporting 75 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 110 new cases and 1,228 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 74 cumulative cases and one more death, now at two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now four probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 10 new cases and 169 tested — a slight decrease from Tuesday's report — in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 58 new cases in the last day, now at 1,371 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 33 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 41 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 378 new cases 2,578 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 618,011 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 711 had been tested in Coosa County, 9,648 in Elmore County and 6,268 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,357 deaths due to COVID-19 and 40 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly and was updated today, 32,510 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 8,748 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday:
|Jefferson
|9552
|105107
|197
|Mobile
|6797
|54840
|170
|Montgomery
|5429
|27712
|130
|Madison
|3886
|46859
|16
|Tuscaloosa
|3328
|30532
|57
|Marshall
|2546
|14853
|21
|Shelby
|2459
|27849
|28
|Baldwin
|2423
|24238
|16
|Lee
|2172
|16762
|40
|Morgan
|1830
|13933
|11
|Etowah
|1495
|14018
|16
|DeKalb
|1407
|8542
|9
|Elmore
|1371
|9648
|33
|Walker
|1293
|9403
|54
|Dallas
|1173
|6561
|18
|Franklin
|1051
|4739
|17
|Houston
|1002
|12721
|8
|Russell
|991
|6136
|1
|Limestone
|946
|8134
|7
|St. Clair
|910
|10714
|7
|Calhoun
|908
|10876
|6
|Cullman
|888
|9187
|7
|Autauga
|877
|6007
|20
|Lauderdale
|826
|10083
|9
|Colbert
|823
|6695
|10
|Chambers
|756
|4226
|34
|Escambia
|744
|4398
|15
|Tallapoosa
|733
|6268
|75
|Butler
|698
|2888
|34
|Talladega
|652
|8852
|8
|Jackson
|613
|7768
|3
|Coffee
|591
|5030
|5
|Covington
|587
|4144
|18
|Dale
|587
|4726
|8
|Pike
|572
|4181
|7
|Blount
|528
|5025
|1
|Chilton
|527
|4269
|4
|Lowndes
|524
|1693
|24
|Barbour
|501
|2750
|4
|Marengo
|451
|3384
|11
|Marion
|449
|3107
|21
|Clarke
|416
|3196
|9
|Hale
|409
|2870
|22
|Bullock
|403
|1601
|11
|Winston
|373
|3095
|9
|Wilcox
|368
|1711
|9
|Perry
|359
|2176
|3
|Randolph
|348
|2237
|10
|Monroe
|347
|2835
|3
|Sumter
|324
|1638
|14
|Pickens
|314
|2395
|9
|Conecuh
|310
|1401
|9
|Bibb
|284
|2784
|2
|Macon
|276
|1882
|12
|Choctaw
|245
|855
|12
|Washington
|245
|1669
|9
|Greene
|228
|1239
|10
|Lawrence
|216
|1869
|0
|Crenshaw
|210
|1566
|3
|Henry
|201
|1832
|3
|Cherokee
|181
|2047
|7
|Geneva
|167
|2144
|0
|Lamar
|154
|1510
|1
|Clay
|136
|1348
|2
|Fayette
|128
|1715
|5
|Cleburne
|84
|827
|1
|Coosa
|74
|711
|2
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A