At the suggestion of Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran, the Tallapoosa County Commission approved a motion to allow Moran to apply for FEMA grants at Monday’s meeting.
“I have received notice of the availability of funds,” Moran said. “It’s not a guarantee. This is for pre-disaster projects already in the mitigation plan.”
If awarded grants, the county will have to supply 25% through matching funds. Moran said there is an Oct. 31 deadline on applications and the grants can be for things like community saferooms.
Currently community saferooms are in Daviston and East Tallassee.
Moran reminded everyone September is National Disaster Preparedness Month.
Commissioners approved the renewal of a contract with East Alabama Planning and Development Commission for the Wall Street Nutrition Center.
“It is the annual contract where the commission participates in the Title 3 program at Wall Street,” county administrator Blake Beck said. “It is a standard contract that has been used as long as I have been here.”
The van once used by the Wall Street Center is being given to the Lake Martin Area Boys & Girls Club.
“It has been inactive and sitting at the engineering department since they got a new one,” commissioner T.C. Coley said. “This will allow use of the van by giving it to them through surplus.”
The commission approved the appointment of Laura Dowling to the Horseshoe Bend Regional Library Board. Dowling will serve the remainder of the term for Ann Freeman who resigned from the board.
Coley said language in sales tax resolution needs to be amended.
“It is in the process of being cleaned up,” Coley said. “The issue is we put some strong language in it – more restrictive than many investors would like. It is to clarify language to allow accountability for taxpayers and satisfy those in the bond market.”
The commission recessed the meeting until Sept. 30 where it will likely take up approval of the budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
The commission took no action after a 45-minute executive session to discuss economic development with Denise Walls of Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance and Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner Eva Middlebrooks. Walls and Middlebrooks left the discussion after 25 minutes.
In other action, the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved annual bids for the engineering department that were opened Aug. 28.
• Was reminded the courthouse will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 in observance of Columbus Day.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Approved a family medical leave for an employee.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is at 9 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 15.