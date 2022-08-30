President Joe Biden declared last week that his administration would aid millions of Americans living with student loan debt.
In a White House press release, the administration outlined a three-part plan on Wednesday, August 24, that provides student debt relief for low-to middle-income borrowers. In the statement, the administration promised to cancel anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 of debt for eligible borrowers.
According to the statement, the Biden Administration hopes the policy will provide American families breathing room as they recover from the economic strains associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Biden Administration is coordinating with colleges and universities throughout the country, including in Alexander City, as the federal government rolls out the relief program.
The Office of Federal Student Aid contacted Central Alabama Community College (CACC) in the days following the announcement. The community college discussed the new federal policy in a letter addressed to students.
“At this time, for student loan forgiveness, there are more questions than answers for you and for the CACC Financial Aid Office,” the letter reads in part. “We do know what has been shared with us (referenced below) from the Office of Federal Student Aid”
The federal agency shared with the college several government websites, including Federal Student Aid, an office of the U.S. Department of Education, and a link to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA).
According to the college statement, these sources work with Federal Student Aid programs on a daily basis and provide reliable information to students and financial aid staff.
CACC administrators advised in the letter that students remain patient as schools navigate the new policy.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“There are many implementation and eligibility questions that are still unanswered. Remember that the CACC Financial Aid Office is here to help our students and that we are all in this together,” the letter said.
Despite lingering questions, the Biden Administration supports the new policy, arguing borrowing money for college has become a necessity transformed into a lifelong burden as tuition prices continually skyrocket.
The administration noted that the total cost of both four-year public and four-year private college has nearly tripled since 1980, even after accounting for inflation.
Tuition at many Alabama universities currently ranges into the thousands of dollars. At Auburn University, a four-year public college just 40 miles from Alexander City, tuition ranges based on an Alabama residency. According to the university's website, the 2022 fall semester costs $6,088 for an Alabama resident and $16,480 for non-residents.
The university’s website also notes tuition costs are the average price to attend a college or university for the fall and spring semesters of one academic year. It includes tuition, registration or student services fees and is based on an estimate of average costs for books and supplies, room and board, transportation and personal expenses.
Regionally, Tuskegee University's base tuition for the 2022 fall semester is charging nearly $10,000, according to the college’s website, and a full academic year at the University of Montevallo in 2022 will cost $12,000 based on statistics from the university’s admission website.
At Troy University, tuition rates have remained unchanged for the third consecutive year at the school, with both online and in-person undergraduate classes costing $388 per credit hour.
As the federal relief rollouts in the months ahead, CACC Recruiter and Coordinator of High School and Public Relations, said in Alexander City, the college will continue to update students regarding the program.
“There is still information coming down the line because it's in the initial stages. As we learn additional information, we will make it available,” he said.