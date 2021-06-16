Parking around the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville is about to be easier.
The Tallapoosa County Commission approved paving a new parking lot at its Monday meeting. The lot is at the corner of Broadnax and Columbus streets.
“We purchased the house and lot recently,” county administrator Blake Beck said. “The house has been torn down and the lot graded.”
The commission approved seeking bids for paving of the lot. The home on the lot was torn down last month. It had fallen into disrepair. The county partnered with the City of Dadeville who gave the county $20,000 to help with the $45,000 purchase. County employees with an excavator and dump trucks were joined by a city dump truck to clear the lot.
County leaders said in previous meetings they hope county employees will use the parking lot when working in the courthouse.
The county will not take part in the back to school sales tax holiday this summer.
“It has been the practice of the commission to follow the recommendations of the boards of education in the county,” Beck told the commission. “They recommend not participating.”
The move leaves in place the two cents of sales tax in Tallapoosa County levied by the commission for education. The sales taxes levied by municipalities in Tallapoosa County are affected only if the municipality choses to take part.
The commission approved an updated emergency operations plan. Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Association (EMA) director Jason Moran said plans are required to be updated every two years.
“The main change is for pandemic type events,” Moran said. “We did adjust for the probability of those impacts.”
Tallapoosa County Extension coordinator Shane Harris thanked the commission for the purchase of a large television with a camera and other equipment to allow remote education.
The commission approved changing the name of Adcock Road to Catherine Way. Tallapoosa County E-911 director Anita Haggerty said residents and property owners of the road were in favor of the name change and had met all the requirements for the change. Adcock Road is in the Paces Point area.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the May 10 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved a final plat for the Willows at Willow Point Phase V
• Declared surplus and no longer needed three vehicles in the reappraisal department in the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner’s Office
• Was reminded the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville the Courthouse Annex in Alexander City will be closed July 5 to observe Independence Day
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, July 12.