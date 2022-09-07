Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl.
Reyes, 37, is currently facing three counts of capital murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and first-degree kidnapping. But testimony at a Wednesday preliminary hearing point towards more charges including sexual abuse.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Department investigator Christopher Harris said Reyes had disclosed in an interview he wanted to sexually abuse the girl but didn’t. The 12-year-old girl has disclosed to an interviewer with the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center she was touched inappropriately by Reyes.
“She said he stuck his private area into her private area,” Harris said in court.
Harris confirmed Alabama Attorney General prosecutor Damon Lewis’ statement that the incident occured in the moments after the girl heard the last screams of her brother. Harris said the results of a rape kit are not yet complete.
It may not be the first time Reyes has abused the girl. Reyes, Ceja and her children previously lived in Kentucky. Harris said during the investigation of the case in Tallapoosa County alleged previous abuse was discovered.
“He had a grand jury indictemtent in September 2021 for sexual abuse in regards to [the girl],” Harris said.
Reyes was in the Tallapoosa County District Courtroom of Judge Kim Taylor to see if there was enough evidence for the case to proceed. Reyes was wearing a medical mask while his hands were cuffed at his waist. He was also in leg irons. An interpreter translated every word of the proceedings to Reyes who was clad in black and white striped jail garb.
The hearing was held in Alexander City to allow more security. The Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex in Alexander City has a sally port, a secured entry point, while the courthouse in Dadeville does not.
Lewis questioned Harris about several aspects of the last week of July leading up to when the girl was found by three drivers just in front of the home on Aug. 1.
Harris said a call of a girl wandering down County Road 34 came into the Tallapoosa County 911 call center in Dadeville. An officer from the Camp Hill Police Department responded as did deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. Harris was quickly on the scene as well briefly speaking with the girl.
“She looked tired, dazed and confused,” Harris said. “She informed me that she had been held inside the house by her step-dad. She said she had been fed tequila, rice krispy treats and hadn’t heard from or seen her mother and brother for about a week.”
Harris said the girl had chewed through restraints and broke her braces. Harris said he noticed marks on her wrists possibly caused by restraints as well as marks on the girls feet and ankles.
Officers briefly searched the home, noticing a foul odor, a blanket on the wall of the master bedroom, broken restraints, numerous things packed and blood. Harris said a search warrant was granted to search for evidence of kidnapping and evidence of the missing mother and brother.
Harris said he photographed the inside of the residence while taking notice of what was and wasn’t there.
“I noticed big trash bags packed with female items like purses, shoes,” Harris said. “I saw cleaning supplies. In the little boys room there was possible blood in the floor and dents in the wall.”
Harris said the master bedroom had nylon restraints tied to both sides of the headboard. There were also water bottles, rice krispy treat wrappers and used condoms.
Harris said he too noticed a blanket covering what could be described as a closet hiding fresh construction just five or so feet from where the girl described being tied to the bed.
“It looked fresh and there was the smell,” Harris said.
Harris said it appeared sheetrock had been recently installed blocking part of the closet and just behind it was black plastic taped up that he removed.
“I noticed a lot of sheetrock white powder, female shoes, makeup and clothing,” Harris said. “In the back corner was a suitcase.”
A gruesome discovery awaited Harris in the suitcase.
“The upper torso of a body with a mixture of body parts,” Harris said. “It looked like body fluid and maggots.”
Harris said the suitcase was sealed in a bodybag with the help of the coroner and immediately taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to confirm human remains.
Harris said another search warrant was obtained to dig further into the closet and flooring to find the missing boy and body parts not in the suitcase.
“There was concrete between the floor beams,” Harris said.
Harris said a receipt had been found where Reyes purchased on July 23 ten 50 pound bags of cement. The concrete had been held in place by plastic, insulation and wood slats, but evidence of bodies was there too.
“You could see a head with hair,” Harris said. “There were a lot of pieces, cut up, mutilated.”
It took hours for law enforcement to remove the bodies and the parts, along with concrete and fluid, dropped to a tarp covered ground before being removed in body bags on the night of Aug. 1.
Harris said the torso of the boy had a blade broken off from a jigsaw and an X-ray of his head revealed seven nails from a nail gun. Harris said numerous tools such as saws and nail guns were taken from the home. Harris also said there was a burn pit in the backyard with what appeared to be bones and the hardware from drawers missing from the boy’s room.
Preliminary autopsy reports show blunt force trauma to both deceased victims and the nails to the boy’s head.
Harris said the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is waiting on DNA results to confirm the boy found in the home is Ceja’s son.
Harris said it appeared Reyes attempted to clean the scene and hide the smell using laundry detergent beads. But a luminol test showed blood all over the home, in the boy’s bedroom, living room, master bathroom and master bedroom.
Leading to the deaths and the girl's escape, Reyes had texted his boss about needing time off to deal with a family issue and needing to go out of state. Those texts started on July 21 and Reyes returned to a construction site in Auburn for work on July 26. Reyes was arrested on Aug. 1 on an Auburn construction site.
Reyes did talk to law enforcement through an interpreter from the Department of Homeland Security. Harris said Reyes gave a possible motive.
“He said [Ceja] slept with his best friend in his bed,” Harris said. “He suffocated and killed her. He killed [the boy] by kicking him in the chest. He indicated that the kids didn’t really care for him.”