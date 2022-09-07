Murder Kidnapping
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Investigators with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and with the State Bureau of Investigation look under a home on County Road 34 at Churchill Road on Monday evening.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl. 

Jose Reyes mugshot

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes was arrested on first degree kidnapping charges and will also be charged with capital murder in connection with two bodies found at his residence Monday, Aug. 1.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

