Summer Parker knows the meaning of generosity. In fact, if asked to donate her earrings, necklace, or any belonging at whim to someone in need, Parker said she would without hesitation.
However, rather than a sole compulsive habit to be kind, the third-generation Alexander City resident explained that she is simply embodying the values she learned from her grandfather, Charles Lewis.
“He played a big part in my life. He was the most giving person in the whole world. He would have given the shirt off his back to a stranger if he had to,” Parker said.
A true Alexander City-native, Parker is familiar with Benjamin Russell High School and Central Alabama Community College having attended the institutions, and knew of the Russell Corporation having had several family members that had jobs at the company, including both her parents and grandfather, who worked as a master seamstress.
Parker also knows hardship and remembers when the Russell Corporation announced in 1998 that the company would shift major operations offshore, which at the time impacted many local families, including hers.
“My family pretty much all worked for Russell so when they went, my family was hit pretty hard and we've experienced sudden income loss and hard times,” she said. “So, Christmas is especially sentimental for me because, I mean, it gets hard, especially with Russell not being here.”
Whatever troubles they encountered, however, Parker knew she could rely on her grandfather for comfort.
“He would lift me up, and just liked to help. He was the patriarch of the family,” Parker said.
Even after retiring from the Russell Corporation, Parker recounted how her grandfather utilized his seamstress skills to alter her prom dresses and then the dress she wore while crowned Miss CACC in 2002.
“He also helped with alterations for my wedding dress, and walked me down the aisle with my father. He did it all and was pretty special,” she said.
When Parker and her husband returned to Alexander City this summer to open the Liquidation Station, Parker was excited to move into a house next to her grandparents home.
“When we had the opportunity to move back here, there were only two rental homes available in the county and out of the two rental houses that were available, one was next door to my grandparents,” Parker said. “I was like, it's just a sign that I have to be here.”
However, two months after returning to her hometown, Parker’s grandfather died in September. Devastated, Parker made a personal vow upon his death.
“After he passed, I swore I was gonna have a bigger and more giving heart. I just really want to honor him and the impact that he made on my life. I just want to give back to somebody else in his honor,” Parker said.
As the Christmas season approached this year, Parker finally turned words into action and adopted an anonymous local family for the holiday, and has dedicated the last several weeks to purchasing presents on the family’s gift list.
“I feel it is just a great way to teach [my children] to give back to their community, and to show that nobody should look down on someone because they need help. I don't want this family to feel any type of way other than to know that they can stress a little less this Christmas,” Parker said.