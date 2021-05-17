The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department said it was responding to a 911 call when shots were fired at a deputy Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff’s department received a 911 call from an unidentified female near the Fellowship Baptist Church in the Buttston Community northeast of Dadeville, according to a release from Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that upon the arrival to the call, shots were fired at the deputy,” Abbett said in the release. “As a result of the incident, the suspect involved was injured and transported to local hospital and to Baptist South in Montgomery.”
Abbett said as per department procedure with officer-involved shootings, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) were requested to conduct an investigation. None of the officers involved in the incident were injured.