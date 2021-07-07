A half-cent sales tax is once again allowing Alexander City to perform some maintenance to its streets.
The Alexander City City Council passed the tax in 2014 and renewed it in November 2018.
“It’s a source of funding we didn’t have before,” Alexander City public works director Gerard Brewer said. “Until this, we didn’t do any real paving.”
The tax allowed the implementation of The Alexander City Road Improvement Program (ACRIP) where a program, MicroPAVER, developed by the Air Force 50 years ago guides the process of selecting segments of streets to be resurfaced while maximizing available funds. MicroPAVER does not select the worst of roads because often the work requires much more than just asphalt.
This year, portions of or all of Alabama Drive, Ann Street, Elbert Road, Loblolly Lane, Midway Estates, Nathan Street, Oak Street West, Parrish Parkway, Parrish Street, Pelham Street and Riverbend Loop will be resurfaced. Portions of or all of Fifth Way, 6th Street Extension, Hillabee Street and Lee Street will receive striping and maintenance.
The council approved a bid from Gary Ingram Grading and Paving to do the work at its Tuesday meeting.
“There is potential for redoing Fairlane Circle depending upon conditions and qualifications, Brewer said.
Councilmember Eric Brown believes some Alexander City residents will like what streets the program selected.
“I know my neighborhood will be excited to see something going on there,” Brown said.
Also at Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Woody Baird was authorized by the council to sign documents applying for a 2021 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant. It is a joint grant application with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. The total of the grant is about $23,000.
The council also approved an Alabama Beverage Control License Type Change for Riverbend Gas and Grocery.
Councilmembers Chris Brown and Bobby Tapley were absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 19.