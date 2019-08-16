Area residents and volunteers have a chance to take part in the Third Saturday Cleanup in Alexander City on Saturday.
Organizers of the cleanup hope volunteers will turn out as they have for the last several months picking up trash from the roadside in Alexander City.
Jacob Meacham of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce hopes turnout will be good again for this Saturday’s cleanup with families back in town after summer vacations.
Those wishing to join in the cleanup should meet 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Broad Street Plaza for trash picking supplies. Those who can’t make it are encouraged to clean up around their own neighborhoods.
Lake Martin Resource Association’s John Thompson, who has been instrumental in helping rid the area of trash especially around Lake Martin, said he is always happy to see a good turnout.
Volunteers picked up 101 bags of litter at February’s event in Alexander City.
“This was the most productive cleanup we have put together since we started the Clean Community Partnership,” Thompson said in February.
The Clean Community Partnership was started last year in an effort to clean roadsides in Alexander City. In Alex City the organization is being led by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Alexander City Housing Authority, City of Alexander City, Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, Lake Martin Resource Association, Main Street Alexander City, the Tallapoosa County Commission, Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and Russell Lands On Lake Martin.
The CCP is seeking input and involvement from other interested groups, businesses, community organizations or individuals. To learn more about the Clean Community Partnership or to volunteer, check it out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alexcityccp or at www.alexandercitychamber.com/cleancommunity. For questions or suggestions, contact Meacham at 256-234-3461.