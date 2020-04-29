Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said a driver of a tractor trailer died Tuesday afternoon in Coosa County.
“A single-vehicle crash at 3:53 p.m. April 28 claimed the life of a Montgomery man,” ALEA Trooper Brian Carswell said in a release. “Anthony L. Smith, 55, was killed when the 2005 Volvo tractor-trailer he was driving struck wires hanging over the roadway, a utility pole and then went off the roadway and overturned."
The release said Smith was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Hix Road near Sasser Road, approximately 8 miles north of Alexander City.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.