The main symptoms of monkeypox disease
Buy Now
File / The Outlook

Alabama has only seen 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox since the most recent outbreak of the disease, one of the lowest numbers of cases in the nation.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you