Alabama has only seen 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox since the most recent outbreak of the disease, one of the lowest numbers of cases in the nation.
So far, no cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Tallapoosa County by state health officials.
According to the ADPH, the agency continues to respond to additional cases of monkeypox in the state and follow guidance from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). As of August 9, the ADPH reports 21 cases in Alabama. More cases are expected as testing increases.
The ADPH investigates each case to provide education regarding isolation and potential treatment, as well as identify contacts who might benefit from vaccine. Not all cases of monkeypox require treatment, but cases do need to isolate and follow infection control to reduce transmission of the virus to other people. Direct contacts of cases may benefit from vaccine given within four to 14 days of contact.
Alabama has received 1,271 doses of Jynneos vaccine and expects to receive about 4,600 additional doses. More vaccine doses will be made available, but the ADPH does not have allocation numbers, at this time.
Due to limited vaccine doses, the CDC has provided information for those persons at greatest risk to contract monkeypox virus. The general public does not need to take Jynneos vaccine unless they are contacts to cases or have other risk factors. Postexposure vaccine will be made available to those who have been exposed to a person with monkeypox within the previous 14 days or to those who are at higher risk of being exposed.
County health departments in Alabama will have vaccine for those determined to need vaccine. ADPH is identifying additional healthcare providers to administer vaccine to persons at highest risk.
Anyone can be infected with monkeypox. In this outbreak, male-to-male sexual contact has been a risk factor. Monkeypox is usually transmitted through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes. The CDC lists the following ways monkeypox is spread:
- Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids
- Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex
- Touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox
- Being scratched or bitten by an infected animal
Monkeypox causes a rash that starts as flat spots, which then becomes raised, develop into vesicles, and finally appear pustular. In this outbreak, some people have only had rash, but other symptoms, such as fever, chills, enlarged lymph nodes, muscle aches and headaches can occur with the rash. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take two to four weeks. Individuals with any symptoms of monkeypox should discuss them with their healthcare provider.
Persons being tested for monkeypox should follow isolation guidelines until diagnosed. Individuals who are identified as contacts to monkeypox cases should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of disease.
Nationwide, case counts have reached 8,934, with the highest number of cases being reported in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and New York. The highest case count has been reported by New York, at 1,960 cases. The lowest reported case count is from Wyoming with a total of zero cases in the state. The second lowest case counts are in Montana, South Dakota and Vermont, each with one reported case.
Multiple requests for comment on any cases in Tallapoosa County to the Alabama Department of Public Health and Infectious Disease Office have gone unanswered.