Law enforcement are investigating why one man was shot on H Street.
“Officers responded to a shots fired call behind Cooper Rec. Monday evening,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “Upon arrival a male subject was located in the parking lot of the pavilion suffering from gunshot wounds.”
The Alexander City Fire Department also responded and transported the victim to the helicopter pad at Russell Medical to be flown to a Birmingham area hospital for treatment.
Turner said while searching the area of the shooting, investigators found something else.
“Narcotics were found in a nearby vehicle,” Turner said. “It is not known if the shooting and the narcotics are related. The narcotics and that portion of the investigation is being handled by the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.”
Turner said the shooting was still under investigation and law enforcement was still chasing down leads as of Tuesday afternoon.