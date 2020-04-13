As a collaborative effort of Lake Martin Area United Way, Lake Martin Area Dadeville Chamber and Dadeville city employees, a mobile food pantry will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Dadeville High School.
United Way agency East Alabama Food Bank offered to donate more than 41 pounds of boxed food to last each family a week.
“We will have enough for about 125 to 150 people on a first-come, first-serve basis,” United Way executive director Sharon Fuller said. “We want to be able to help the children and those who have possibly lost their jobs (due to the coronavirus pandemic).”
East Alabama Food Bank staff boxed up the food for individual vehicles and will include any extra produce, bread or perishable items on the truck delivering the pallet in the morning.
“I’m hoping we can do this more often but it depends on the demand and how much is available,” Fuller said. “(East Alabama Food Bank) has 133 agencies it distributes to so we’re lucky to get something. They know Tallapoosa County is struggling.”
Volunteers will be on site in the Dadeville parking lot with masks and gloves and cars can drive up, pop their trunks and receive food.
“I’m really excited for all these organizations to be coming together to help,” Fuller said. “That’s just a blessing.”
The mobile food bank will be available until all food has been handed out and everyone that comes through will be reminded to use the 211 initiative if families are in need.