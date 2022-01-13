The Alexander City Martin Luther King Jr. Committee has made a few changes to its yearly celebration since the first Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in the city more than 30 years ago. Times have changed and in the last two years the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes as well.
The parade will be similar to years past.
“There will be many people and groups walking in it,” MLK committee member David Boleware said. “There will be churches participating and a parade of cars.”
The Benjamin Russell Wildcat Pride Marching Band is a staple in the parade, but with COVID-19 forcing schools to be virtual, the band’s participation is in question.
“It’s yet to be determined whether the band will be in there,” Boleware said. “COVID-19 has it up in the air.”
While the Wildcat Pride may not be able to participate, Boleware said the activities will still take place on Monday with some restrictions.
“In the parade we are encouraging everyone to socially distance themselves,” Boleware said. “In the program that follows at the gym at Stephens Elementary School, everyone will be required to wear a mask and socially distance.”
Boleware said Miracle Missionary Baptist Church pastor Rev. Dr. Trent Williams will be the featured speaker. Boleware said the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a basketball tournament at the Cooper Recreation Center after the program.
This will be the 33rd parade the MLK committee and Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE) have organized to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The parade will start at the parking lot of Stephens Elementary School and follow the traditional parade route to downtown before turning around at Main Street and going back to the school. The program will start in the gym of the school at 11 a.m.
Boleware said he expects many community and civic leaders to be involved in both the parade and program but is hesitant to say exactly who in the days leading up to Monday.
“We will have the parade and more,” Boleware said. “Everything is up to COVID.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.