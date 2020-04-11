The City of Alexander City has taken steps to separate its employees, closed public buildings and enacted a curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The plan appears to be working among the city’s employees. Alexander City currently has about 315 people employed and not one has tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday.
“The coronavirus has not been diagnosed in any employees yet,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said Friday. “We have been very fortunate. I can’t believe we haven’t had any.”
While no city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, it has affected some.
“We have 11 employees who have quarantined themselves,” Spraggins said. “Four had symptoms but their tests were negative and seven more quarantined because they may have been exposed through their spouses or spouses may have been in contact with someone who was positive.”
One of the things Spraggins and department heads have done is split the employees into rotating shifts. In most departments the idea being only half the employees are working at any one time so if an employee were to contract COVID-19 it wouldn’t spread as easily.
“It is going pretty well; it really has,” Spraggins said. “The issue is not getting as much done as normal. It might be the brush truck takes three weeks to get around instead of two.”
While certain city services are slowed, essential items are being handled.
“Public works is making sure they are taking care of things they have to,” Spraggins said. “Some projects we are slowing down to decrease contact between employees.”
Spraggins said one such project is a pipe under Coley Creek Road.
“The engineering is still going on, but the project will likely be paused to eliminate employees from coming into contact with one another,” Spraggins said.
To protect building inspectors, inspections of rental properties have been temporarily halted.
“We stopped it two weeks ago,” Spraggins said. “We have not had that many since then. We feel like it’s dangerous right now. We will catch up the next time around.”
Spraggins said he will frequently evaluate the split shifts city employees are working during the COVID-19 crisis on a bi-weekly basis coinciding with payroll.
“We will make a decision on what we are doing on Monday before the new pay period starts on Thursday,” Spraggins said.
While some city departments have slowed, others have sped up.
“Police, fire and (Emergency Medical Services) are going full-force,” Spraggins said. “They can’t really slow down in this.”
Spraggins said the Alexander City Fire Department is transporting patients during this and are having to treat them as if they are positive for COVID-19.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew has added to the police department’s load but appears to be working.
“The first night they pulled over more than 200,” Spraggins said. “(Tuesday) night they stopped 22, Wednesday night 27.”
Spraggins said four different groups of people have been causing issues and police officers have already issued summons.
“Two citations were written Wednesday,” Spraggins said. “The groups had already been warned before but continued night after night.”
Spraggins said Thursday night was the best night since the curfew started Monday.
“There were a few crowds and some loud music prior to the curfew, but nothing after 10 p.m.,” Spraggins said. “Thursday night there were no citations and only two traffic stops related to the curfew. That’s amazing; it’s working so well. It’s good news.”
Spraggins said Easter normally means worshiping together and enjoying time with extended family but he cautions everyone to keep practicing social distancing.
“I’m asking everyone to worship at home or virtually,” Spraggins said. “It’s hard as we are used to coming together as families in this time. I think it’s the right thing to do.”