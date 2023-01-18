Victims of the Jan. 12 tornadoes may have had their homes destroyed, but some are having items returned by strangers.
A Facebook group was started to help victims recover their lost items, like family photos or important documents.
Oftentimes after a tornado destroys a home, it carries the debris from the home many miles away. After the deadly April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak in Alabama, debris rained from the sky for miles, sometimes hundreds of miles. Personal checks, family photos, school diplomas, etc. were found.
The Facebook group was created in March of 2021.
Now with the help of Missing Items/Documents/Photos from Alabama Tornadoes Facebook group, people can return items that have been found.
Success stories have been found in the comments of some of the posts.
If you or a loved one has found debris after the tornado, you can join the group, post a photo of what you have found, and people will help find the owner of the item. If you have lost items in the tornado, you can use the search function in the group to try to find your own items.
