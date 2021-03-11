Rev. Dr. Eddie Hunter’s memory lives on.
It’s been 11 months since Hunter’s death and Miracle Missionary Baptist Church, a church Hunter founded, celebrated its 21st Founders Days Sunday — it’s first without Hunter but its first with new pastor Rev. Dr. Trent L. Williams. (Jackie)
The pulpit at Miracle now belongs to Williams, but he didn’t forget the church’s history and honored Hunter and his wife Linda Sunday.
Williams’ journey to Miracle Missionary Baptist Church has been a long one. Williams is a native of Decatur, Illinois and has been pastoring churches for 20 years, the last 12 in Muskegon, Michigan.
“A friend of mine saw that Miracle was looking for a pastor,” Williams said. “He told another friend to apply and he said he wasn’t going to apply. He said call me. They called me and I guess the rest is kind of history.”
Williams’ connection to the area is more than a friend noticing Miracle was searching for a pastor. Williams’ wife Jackie is an Alabama native growing up just down the road in Tuskegee and family stretched across the state.
“I have relatives that live in Sylacauga and right outside Birmingham,” Jackie said. “So it was great for me to be able to come home. I have been through Alexander City the majority of childhood and teenage years so this was great for me.”
Williams stood as Miracle’s pastor starting Nov. 8 but he wasn’t yet a resident of Alexander City.
“I commuted back and forth from Michigan every weekend until I moved here,” Williams said.
Williams and his wife officially became residents Dec. 16.
“It’s a wonderful experience to be here in Alexander City,” Williams said. “I never thought I would be in Alex City. I never heard of Alex City for real. My wife moved away after college and we would come through here but never really paid attention because her brother lives in Sylacauga.”
Williams said his first few months at Miracle has been great and hopes to continue Hunter’s mission.
“Being here has been a wonderful experience, being able to follow a great man as Dr. Hunter — it’s remarkable; I never thought I would follow a legend such as he,” Williams said. “As far as being able to connect to the community, church, district and national-wide, he is well known. I had a pastor friend here the other week, who said, ‘I know that guy. He is a nationally known guy.’ That says a whole lot, puts a little pressure on me if you will but I want to try to build on what Dr. Hunter done.”
The move south is welcomed by Williams. The church is closer to what Williams remembers growing up and wants to continue.
“In the south it is really more family, homely like,” Williams said. “In the north it's a little more hustle and bustle. Church in the South is still much like it was when I was growing up in the North. A lot of the people in the North when I was growing up had migrated from the South. The way church was then is still kind of how they are doing things down here now and I love that. You can’t beat that.”