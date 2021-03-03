Rev. Dr. Eddie L. Hunter started Miracle Missionary Baptist Church 21 years ago.
The church will celebrate its founding and Rev. Hunter this weekend.
Rev. Hunter was visited by the Holy Spirit directing him to start a ministry and call it Miracle and thus the building at the end of 1687 I Street is the place where Miracle was brought to fruition. Rev. Hunter was a spiritually gifted, yet humble pastor. He was concerned about his parishioners and the other citizens of Alexander City. He was the people’s champion.
Rev. Hunter also served as president of the Northeast District State Convention, as well as serving in other capacities for the Alabama State Baptist Convention. He was lead singer of the Alabama Spirituals where he also wrote many of the songs they performed all across the country.
As long as Miracle exists, the church will never be able to forget its founder. Although God saw fit to take him to rest on April 5, 2020, his spirit will always be with Miracle. He would always tell the congregation, “Don’t worship me but worship the Lord Jesus Christ.”
He taught church members how to move forward in all things. The church will continue Hunter’s legacy through the leadership of Rev. Dr. Trent L. Williams who said, “I stand on the shoulders of Dr. Hunter to continue to take his vision to higher height.”
The community is invited to join the church in celebrating its 21st Founder’s Day celebration as it continues a legacy of a family of believers where everybody is somebody and God is supreme.
The celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.