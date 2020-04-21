With the extensive storm damage that rattled Tallapoosa County this weekend, Alexander City Schools superintendent Keith Lankford decided to postpone any school assignments or assessments until at least April 27.
“We want our families to concentrate on families,” Lankford said. “With half the town out of internet and power, we don’t want to be burdensome.”
Although all but one school now have power restored, Lankford said the Grab-n-Go meal program will still be put on hold due to damage in the school buildings.
“I spoke with our maintenance director and we have power at all the schools but Stephens (Elementary),” Lankford said. “That area of town had substantial damage. We have some water in buildings and have to do a little bit of cleanup. Once that’s done, we will get the meals back up and running.”
The Alex City Board of Education meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight will be postponed to the same time April 28.
“We could not get our phone lines or internet working, so we figured let’s delay it a week rather than chancing it,” Lankford said. “Give us a week to see how it needs to go.”
The public can listen in to the virtual meeting by calling 877-340-5647 and using access code 3751.
Lankford said on the agenda is a budget amendment for the school’s finances, which needs to be approved by the board.
Alexander City’s central office cabinet will convene this week to evaluate the online learning program and have some answers for next steps later in the week.
“To parents, teachers, we’re appreciative if everything they’re doing for our kids,” Lankford said. “We’re praying for them and thinking about them each day. We’ll make some announcements in regards to online learning and meal program by the end of the week.”