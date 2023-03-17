Several Alexander City ministers recently received awards measuring biblical proportions.
Promise Land Family Worship Center in Alexander City honored three of the church’s members last weekend for a collective 190 years of ministry.
Following the conclusion of the church’s Sunday worship, pastor Lonnie Phillips and his wife Terri joined their congregation in presenting husband and wife Leonard and Ruby Morse as well as Edward Jenkins with plaques in recognition of their service to the Christian faith.
Leonard and Ruby Morse both have dedicated 72 and 50 years, respectively, to pastoring and Christian missionary while Jenkins first rose to pulpit at just 12 years-old and has remained there for 68 years.
Lonnie and Terri Phillips said having the three as congregation members fill them with immense joy and reverence.
“They are good people and we love having them here. Leonard and Ruby, you have put all of your blood, sweat and tears in serving the Lord,” Terri said during the service. “God has always provided a way for them. We appreciate her, we love you and we just wanted to do something special for y’all.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jenkins said he has attended Promise Land Family Worship Center intermittently over the past seven years, and said he couldn’t imagine himself anywhere else.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed it and the fellowship of the people in Alexander City,” he said.
Jenkins added he is often asked what age marks retirement for a preacher, to which he replies with a simple answer.
“Never. It’s when you're in the hands of God and the streets of glory, I appreciate Promise Land church from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
Leonard and Ruby Morse said the purpose of ministry is to shine as an example for fellow Christians. The two have both ministered across the globe, including the United States, Mexico and Africa.
“I know I ain’t going to live another 100 years,” Leonard said, at which point Ruby chimed in and said, “We need to be raising up more ministers in this church. We want to leave a legacy and we are going to do what God has told us to do.”
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 23 to 32 are
possible.
* WHERE...Much of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.