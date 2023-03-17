031822 - church award.jpg
Buy Now

From left to right: Ruby Morse, Leonard Morse and Edward Jenkins celebrated receiving their awards.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Several Alexander City ministers recently received awards measuring biblical proportions. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you