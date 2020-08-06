To benefit Russell Medical employees and support local businesses, the hospital gift shop has been revamped to feature items from local stores and artists.
Mill House Gifts officially opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting. Russell Medical and Russell Medical Foundation employees, shop vendors, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and local artists were in attendance to honor the moment.
“We wanted to bring a piece of downtown, a piece of Lake Martin, to inside the hospital,” Russell Medical Foundation director Tammy Jackson said.
There are 13 vendors taking part in the gift shop and about five local artists’ works. Even some Russell Medical employees’ work is for sale at Mill House.
“It’s all local so we’re helping those businesses too,” Jackson said. “And I love the fact that some of our employees’ stuff is here.”
The gift shop was appropriately named to keep with the “mill” theme the foundation has used for its entities (including The Mill Two-Eighty, Mill House Coffee and now Mill House Gifts).
“We like the mill theme because Alex City was known as a mill town,” Jackson said. “So to keep with the history, we played on the word. Emily (Williams) and I manage all of it so we wanted to stick to the same theme.”
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said volunteers have been so successful with the hospital gift shop and everything changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“This put us in a position where we realized we needed this shop for our own employees,” Peace said. “For our employee morale and to support the local vendors that need support we wanted to bring it back in house.”
Employees who work long hours often don’t have the opportunity to shop downtown or at local businesses based on their schedules so this brings a piece of those shops to them.
“We get a unique set of traffic in the hospital on a normal day and we anticipate a large draw here, especially to accommodate our employees,” marketing director Susan Foy said. “In any given day a lot of employees will whip through to pick up a gift or have too short of a break to go elsewhere.”
Opening Mill House Gifts in the hospital lobby provides a needed amenity for Russell Medical’s 600-plus employees as well as a nice stop for hospital visitors. The bonus is added support for local businesses that also are struggling right now during the pandemic.
One the hospital auxiliary volunteers are allowed to return to the facility, they will run the gift shop as they have done in the past.
Vendors include: Brandi Worthy and DeAnna Marable – Max and Molly; Cloud Nine; Devereaux Williams; Downtown Girl; Half Moon Market; Jamie Peavy – Blue Mason Designs; Jodi Stoltzner; John Denney; Lake Martin Mini Mall; Mill House Gifts; Penny Adamson; Suzanne Carter – Rozanne’s; Tanya Knight; Thirty-Two Main; and Vickie Satterfield