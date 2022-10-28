The Alabama State Senate race will begin in roughly two weeks, and Tallapoosa County has two candidates on the ballot for District 27.
Sherri Reese, the Democratic candidate for District 27, says she isn’t really a politician. Previously, she served in the United States Army for 24 years before retiring in 2016.
“I'm not a politician. I'm just a concerned citizen [and] a mom that wants to see my son enjoy the same liberties that I've enjoyed,” she said.
Since retirement, she has volunteered in her community on the transportation board for Lee Russell, at the local high school and as a liaison for the Opelika Police Department.
Reese said her experience in the military has prepared her for the seat at the state senate. In the military, she said they teach leadership, teamwork and the importance of serving others before yourself.
“In the Volunteer Army, you're putting others above yourself — always. Each deployment, I never look at [it as] I’m going on deployment for myself or my unit,” Reese said. “I look at it as I'm going on a deployment, because I want to protect the freedoms of my country.”
With her motto of “Boots on Ground,” Reese has visited the three counties in District 27 to ask people what the issues are in their area. She said for all three affordable housing is a problem.
Once in office, Reese said she plans to work and collaborate to find solutions as well as research what level of government the lack of housing is being most affected by. Other issues Reese noted is inflation, which she said is both a global and national issue.
“President Biden did pass the PAC act to try to minimize some of that hardship on families,” she said. “But we've got to continue to do things like that to help the families and the people that really need it.”
Reese said the bill in congress for student loan relief is also another example to look at because not everyone starts on the same playing level.
“In this country, we say ‘pull yourself up by the bootstraps,’ but not everybody has done that, and the playing ground has never been level. So, I think to give somebody some type of relief in that way, it still is not going to make the playing ground level, but it gives them a little leg up,” she said.
Reese said this may not mean forgive all of their debt but provide some debt relief so people can afford everyday expenses such as groceries and gas. Additionally, Reese said she would like to create more transparency in statewide politics between senators and constituents.
“There will never be a time that I'll be unreachable, or I'll be insensitive. I'm just not that kind of person,” she said. “When I say ‘Boots on Ground’ as my motto, I mean, I truly believe that — whatever is going on with you, I'm there with you in the thick of it, and we'll figure this thing out.”
According to Reese, additional issues she is focused on are better funding for Alabama public schools, expanding Medicare in Alabama and setting reforms for the justice system to alleviate mass incarceration.
“For anybody that is on the fence, undecided [or] not happy with what happened in the primaries with the Republicans, give me a chance,” Reese said. “Give me a chance and I promise you; you will not regret it.”
Alabama State Senate elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Republican candidate on the ballot is Jay Hovey from Lee County, a current City of Auburn council member.