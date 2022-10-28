Sherri Reese
Sherri Reese, a veteran of the United States Army, is running for Alabama State Senate District 27 as the Democratic candidate.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

The Alabama State Senate race will begin in roughly two weeks, and Tallapoosa County has two candidates on the ballot for District 27. 

