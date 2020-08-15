Mia Chandler spent 12 years putting together families and now it’s her time to focus on her own. The Lake Martin Animal Shelter director is leaving for Iowa after her last day of work next week.
After pouring her heart and soul into the shelter and needy animals for years at the sacrifice of her children and family, Chandler is now choosing to follow her heart in a different direction.
“It is very personal,” Chandler said. “I’m not leaving the job; I am leaving for family. When my boyfriend (David Sealey) transferred his post, I had to make a decision. If we were gonna make it, I would have to move.”
Chandler’s children Tehya, 15, and Takoda, 17, were part of the vote on what to do and were excited for a new adventure, despite all of their love for Alexander City.
And it’s more than evident Alexander City has truly loved them back.
“It’s not been easy; honestly I poured over the decision for quite some time,” Chandler said. “I debated for months to make the move. I think there were a lot of mixed emotions. People were happy for me but also like, ‘Oh no, please don’t go.’ I had a great deal of guilt that I don’t want to leave but it’s necessary.”
Chandler has given 12 years of 150% of her time, commitment and passion to the Lake Martin Animal Shelter, grew its reputation in a positive direction and saved many lives along the way.
“Despite the deep, dark elephant in the room and the dark days, challenging days, there is a lot of reward in this career,” Chandler said. “I think the countless medical neglect cases, although they weigh heavy on the heart, it was such a positive experience because of the life-changing aspects. When you get to nurse one that is either physically or emotionally damaged and see them through this transition and place them in a new home you are confident is going to be amazing, that is what drives you.”
The immediate gratification Chandler receives from placing a needy animal with a loving home is worth the job but the continued relationships and communications with those families is what really drives it home.
“I can’t go from Point A to Point B without someone stopping me and telling me stories or showing me pictures about how their pet is doing,” Chandler said. “And that’s amazing. The biggest thing is to make them family. We all have different views on animals and pets but my goal was to build families and long-term commitments.”
Those families have shown their love and appreciation to Chandler over the last few weeks of her announcement to leave.
“I am so grateful to the community, to the supporters for everything they’ve done because I could not have done it without them,” she said. “The response to my leaving was incredibly humbling. As I’m reading all these statements, I was crying. That’s what made it so hard. I think everybody wants to be acknowledged and appreciated and I got to see it. It’s kind of like when someone passes and there is a eulogy about this person was this and did that. I get to witness it and hear it and that’s really special.”
While there are shelters and rescues everywhere, Chandler said nothing will ever compare to the connection made with this community.
“It’s absolutely insane how the community holds me in such high regards, even despite being an open-admission shelter and having to deal with euthanasia, that they’re understanding and don’t necessarily support that aspect but they support my mission and have helped me make changes along the way,” Chandler said.
Earning the respect and trust of the public was Chandler’s first mission as director and to change the perspective of the shelter.
“It doesn’t matter if I have a ton of goals and missions if I don’t have the respect and support of the community I can’t get there,” Chandler said. “I feel I’ve successfully done that and because of that we’ve accomplished so much.”
Chandler grew up in Saudi Arabia and came stateside for the last two years of high school she completed in Georgia. She moved to Alex City to attend Central Alabama Community College and couldn’t wait to get out of the small, slow town.
“I took an excessive class load and worked 50 hours a week so I could get out of town,” she said. “I went to L.A. and after two years out there I came back, slowed down again, mended my situation and started a family. I’ve been here ever since.”
When Chandler adopted her first rescue, Q’Bella, her perspective and life was altered forever.
“She was a rescue out in the country and the catalyst for all of this,” Chandler said. “What she did for me, I truly can’t articulate. The impact she made on my life psychologically, emotionally; I had some bad cards dealt to me and she was my rock through it all.”
Chandler started as a kennel assistant at Lake Martin Animal Shelter and when the director position opened up, she knew it was her opportunity to give back.
“Essentially that is what pushed me,” she said. “In all honesty, I was comfortable, had an amazing schedule, just signed a mortgage, had a 2- and 4-year-old at home and things were going well in my life.”
When she was approached about the position, she knew it would be at least a 50% pay cut, triple the workload and tough on her family life.
“Obviously that would be insane; no one in their right minds would do that,” Chandler said. “I paid a visit to the shelter and I saw things that concerned me and I said, ‘I have a moral obligation to do this. I have to do this.’ I accepted the position and have been in fifth gear ever since.”
And Chandler describes her commitment to the shelter as a marriage.
“When I set out to do something, I don’t give less than 100%, especially when dealing with lives,” she said. “It’s imperative that you never let off the gas.”
Chandler has recommended her assistant manager Kim Hall as her replacement. Hall has worked with Chandler for 10 years and is the most qualified and trained for the job, Chandler said.
When Sealey, who was an Alex City Police Department corporal, relocated to Iowa, Chandler decided it was time to shift gears.
“To be Type A and totally OCD, I am so outside my box; I have obliterated my box,” Chandler said. “I am just winging it and starting over in my 40s. There was a great bit of anxiety but I have moved a great distance before. The moving part is a lot harder this time because I love what I do. Giving up this position is giving up what has been my life and my day to day and walking away from that was difficult.”
While Chandler may be closing a huge chapter of her book, she’s started a new one focused on family.
“I am so grateful and totally humbled by everyone and I am going to miss this so much,” she said. “This is a major chapter in my life I will always hold dearly. And remember, I am not disappearing. I have family here; I’ll be back.”