Taqueria Avita is a downtown restaurant that offers fresh, authentic Mexican fare with an extensive a la carte menu.
Owner Linda Rajos Moreno learned to cook in Veracruz, Mexico, and started feeding workers in her other business, Lina’s Mexican Store, on Broad Street and they encouraged her to open a restaurant.
Aside from the menu including tacos, empanadas, taquitos, quesadillas and more, Moreno also cooks up daily specials.
Taqueria Avita is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays for takeout orders only through at least April 17. To place an order, call 256-392-3457.