Alexander City Methodist Church Roasts Chicken for Meals on Wheels
Alexander City Methodist Church's Men's Fellowship prepares chicken for Meals on Wheels. [Submitted]
Volunteers from Alexander City Methodist Men's Fellowship cooked nearly 1,000 meals for Meals on Wheels Saturday at their yearly Chicken Q.
The parking lot was full well before sunrise with grills and smokers preparing chicken.
“Church members sold extra Chicken Q tickets so that each recipient of Meals on Wheels could be delivered a delicious chicken plate by volunteers for lunch,” Meals on Wheels director Linda Boone said.
“ACMC showed out this morning with all the help that helped with the cooking and packing the plates,” wrote Danny Forbus on the church's Facebook Page. “Proud of my church family!!!”
Meals on Wheels delivers around 40 meals a day to residents who cannot cook for themselves and are homebound.
“Such a wonderful group of precious people serving our community’s homebound,” Boone said. “Everyone was excited to receive their special lunch today! Thank you again so very much for including Meals on Wheels each year.”
