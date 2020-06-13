Messiah A. Williams-Cole has announced his intent to run for mayor of Camp Hill.
Born and raised in Camp Hill, Williams-Cole is a graduate of Opelika and a current student at Auburn University.
Williams-Cole may be 21 but ambition and soaring to new heights is not new to his resume.
During his high school career, Messiah was a Ron Brown scholar, founded an educational nonprofit Rebuilders of Rural America, starting tutoring for the ACT at the age of 16 and amassed over $1.2 million in scholarships offered while being accepted to over 30 of the nation’s top colleges.
An Interdisciplinary Studies major, Messiah has participated in many different programs and events including the Honors College, Alabama Possible, National College Attainment Network, Appalachian Regional Commission and Emerge. Messiah also serves as a student volunteer at the Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities and the Center for Educational Outreach & Engagement.
Within the Camp Hill area, Messiah has pledged a lot of time and resources to the community. He played a huge part in getting grant money from Auburn University that allowed for items to be purchased for Camp Hill Parks and Recreation. He also traveled to Washington D.C. to advocate students and adults in small towns like Camp Hill be able to have the Pell Grant expanded to help them pursue an education.
Williams-Cole’s campaign slogan is “Camp Hill strong.”
In his free time, Messiah enjoys serving his community with his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi Fraternity INC, reading, and playing basketball.