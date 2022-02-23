A new Alabama house bill combining elements of three different anti-critical race theory bills heads to the House State Government Committee Wednesday, where parties may testify for or against the legislation.
House Bill 312, sponsored by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) and backed by 37 other republican representatives, was introduced earlier this month. The bill is a rewrite of an earlier bill pre-filed by Oliver seeking to ban the instruction of "divisive concepts" by state agencies, such as in an employee training session. Neither version explicitly names critical race theory, though Oliver has described it as targeting such.
The latest draft also incorporates elements of two other anti-critical race theory bills in the Alabama House of Representatives, extending that ban to public K-12 schools, colleges and universities and authorizing employers to discipline or fire anyone who violates it.
In an online panel Sunday, Alabama Appleseed attorney and policy director Akiesha Anderson said of all the anti-critical race theory bills in the statehouse, Oliver's is most likely to get traction.
"It seems like [House Bill] 312 has been created to kind of merge all the concepts of each of those bills together, and so that seems like the bill that will likely be moving this session," Anderson said in the Zoom session, titled "Critical Race Theory: Its Implications and Meaning."
Anderson, an opponent of House Bill 312, said she expects it to pass out of committee and could go to the house floor as early as next week.
"Critical race theory has been cited as one of the Republicans' priorities for this session, so I think it has a really good chance of passing out of the Alabama House of Representatives as well," she said. "With regard to the senate, however, I do not know what will happen there. The senate tends to be a bit more deliberative and sometimes that is where bad bills go to die."
In addition to merging other concepts, House Bill 312 also tweaks some of the language of its predecessor, replacing "teaching certain concepts" with "promoting or advancing certain concepts... in certain teaching or training."
The revised version also expands the list of divisive concepts from nine to 11, adding the tenets "that fault blame or bias should be assigned to a race, sex or religion... solely on the basis of their race, sex or religion" and "that with respect to American values, slavery and racism are anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to the founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality."
A House State Government Committee hearing for House Bill 312 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday in room 206 of the Capitol. Viewers may stream it online.