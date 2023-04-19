Throughout the aftermath of the Dadeville shooting, the community has taken close watch over the youth’s mental health.
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education announced on Sunday counseling services will be made available for all the schools in the district. In addition, Alexander City schools have counselors ready to support students' needs.
As the rest of the community continues the recovery process, multiple mental health providers are in the county with resources and services.
East Alabama Mental Health Center provides mental health services for Lee, Russell, Chambers and Tallapoosa County. Within Tallapoosa County, Nan Coley Murphy Center in Alexander City is their location for the area. To get mental health assistance through the East Alabama Mental Health Center, individuals can contact 1-800-815-0630.
Another mental health resource with services in the county is Alabama Psychiatry. One of its clinics is in Alexander City with Russell Medical Center as an affiliated hospital. Alabama Psychiatry has telehealth options as well. An appointment can be made online, or the clinic can be reached at 256-284-4599.
Meanwhile, Central Alabama Counseling LLC is a mental health practice in Alexander City with both in-person and telehealth services. Insurance carriers may cover some or all sessions if there is behavioral, mental health coverage is provided. According to its website, Central Alabama Counseling recommends checking with an individual's insurance plan and then calling 256-329-3399 to set up an intake appointment. The number can also be used to ask additional questions about the counseling process.
Ginny Archer LPC-S Counseling Services is an additional mental health practice in Alexander City with online options available as well. Insurance coverage may also be available depending on the individual's plan. An appointment request form can be found on their website or individuals can set up a call for a free 15-minute consultation by contacting 256-487-2115.
However, during an immediate mental health or suicidal crisis individuals can call 988, which is a suicide and crisis lifeline available 24 hours a day. According to the Alabama Department of Mental Health, this line can also be used by loved ones that may need crisis support.
