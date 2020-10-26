When Lynn McVey’s students at Benjamin Russell got their special-made aprons from the Memory Makers Quilt Guild last Thursday, she said it was “like Christmas morning.”
“They were so excited,” McVey said. “It was really sweet.”
McVey is a special education teacher at BRHS and, together with special education teacher Jessica Johnson, brings her students to the kitchen every Friday to learn about cooking.
“We try to use the kitchen as part of our curriculum for basic life skills,” McVey said. “We go to Walmart every week with a recipe and talk about what we’re going to do in the kitchen and buy the ingredients. We teach how to compare shop; we want to buy the lowest cost items, things on sale to save money. Usually, the kids participate in the cooking and everybody has a job. We have not able to do that this year with COVID-19, so Ms. Johnson and I are doing the cooking and demonstrating how to follow the recipe — and at the end, everyone gets to eat the treat.”
But aprons were necessary for the students to be fully prepared for the kitchen. So Lisa Moncrief of RSVP got in contact with Carolyn Baker, president of Memory Makers Quilt Guild.
The class needed at least 19 aprons, so the guild made 24 total, taking extra care to make different aprons for the girls and boys so that they all had aprons they would be glad to wear.
“They were really thoughtful to have an apron to suit their needs,” Mc Vey said. “It was really sweet of them to do that.”
RSVP also donated $150 worth of groceries to the class to allow them to continue their cooking training.
“We usually fund it personally, so that’s a huge deal,” McVey said. “That’s not having to come out of pocket for us.”
Baker said the quilt guild is thrilled to help meet local needs while having the fellowship of sewing. The group regularly makes baby blankets for Sav-a-Life and prayer pillows for Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE. in addition to other special projects.
“Our membership is right around 22 every year and we challenge each lady in our group to make three baby quilts,” Baker said. “We have also donated over 100 prayer pillows to REFUGE.”
The quilt guild meets at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex 50+ Senior Activity Center at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Monday. People of all sewing skill levels are welcome to participate.