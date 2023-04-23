PXL_20230422_165042463 copy.jpg
Abigail Murphy / The Outlook Corbin D. Holston's memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on April 22 in the God's House of Prayer in Auburn.

This weekend, loved ones came together in memory of Corbin D. Holston — one of the victims of the Dadeville mass shooting on Saturday, April 15.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

