This weekend, loved ones came together in memory of Corbin D. Holston — one of the victims of the Dadeville mass shooting on Saturday, April 15.
The memorial service began in song, praising the Lord, as family members and close friends processioned into God’s House of Prayer in Auburn. Wearing red and black attire, tissues were passed to loved ones as they filed in.
With the room filled, two scriptures were read. Isaiah 41:10 and 41:13 was read by Elder Sistrunk. Reading the last line, he said, “for I, the LORD your God, hold your right hand. It is I who say to you, ‘Fear not, I will help you.’”
Evangelist Kennedy read the second scripture John 14:1-14:14 of the New Testament. Following the readings, Rev. Richard Jacobs then stood to give a prayer of comfort.
“Father our hearts are breaking, our minds are perplexed and troubled, our spirits feel crushed,” Jacobs said. “But Father, we are gathered here in your name — realizing that our only strength comes from you.”
Amidst prayer, Jacob continued with thanking God for the years Holston did live and the impact he had on others’ lives. Bishop Frank McLeod came to the lectern with the eulogy. He extended his gratitude to the collection of Holston's former classmates, who came to the service and the choir who prepared the requested music in four days.
“Let me tell you something, this family is going through a hard process,” McLeod said. “But today, today I have come to encourage you with the word of God.”
Leading into the benediction, he urged all to rely on Jesus as their inside power for these outside pressures the world presents.
As the recession began, the choir lifted their voices, loved ones carried out the gifted flowers and the casket adorned in red roses followed. Outside the house of prayer, attendees embraced one another with tissues in hand.
Holston was born Jan. 15, 2000 and was survived by his mother Janett Heard and his father Douglas Holston. A 2018 Dadeville High School graduate, he died on April 15, 2023.
