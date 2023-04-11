IMG_3324.JPG
Family, friends and fellow first responders wept before a picture of Adam Russell which was adorned with flower reefs Tuesday during a memorial service in Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

First responders from across Alabama and beyond gathered in Sylacauga on Tuesday morning to mark the end of watch for two of their colleagues who died in the line of duty last week. 

Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Williams struggled holding back tears as she remembered Gann and Russell. 
A firetruck held up an American flag Tuesday in honor of the late Hanover-native Adam Russell . 

