First responders from across Alabama and beyond gathered in Sylacauga on Tuesday morning to mark the end of watch for two of their colleagues who died in the line of duty last week.
The company Air Methods, in collaboration with Life Saver 4, hosted a memorial service at Legion Stadium at Sylacauga High School to honor their fallen crew members – pilot Marcus Gann and flight nurse Adam Russell – who died following a fatal aircraft accident on April 2. Russell previously worked for the Alexander City Fire Department.
Zeke Walters, Sylacauga campus pastor for the Church of the Highlands, led invocation and a moment of silence, interrupted by only the sound of helicopters flying overhead.
“We are here with you in mourning. Today is tough,” Walters said at the memorial. “Father, we are asking you to be near the broken-hearted. We need you now. Jesus, we ask that you be the peace that surpasses all understanding and you would remind us today that this is not the end.”
The service commenced with a flyover of helicopters, followed by various guest speakers, including Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Williams who addressed a crowd of guests from area air medical bases, emergency medical services, fire departments and law enforcement agencies.
Williams led her remarks by extending her condolences to the families of Gann and Russell.
“For the families of Marcus and Adam, we cannot bear as you do the full burden of this tragedy, but we feel this loss and we are thinking about you,” she said.
She then spoke to each of their characters, delved into the two men’s careers as first responders and said they possessed a calling to serve others.
“They were courageous, kind, loyal to their teammates and in service to their entire community,” Williams said. “We are grateful Marcus and Adam showed us how to love our neighbors so graciously.”
Although they no longer fly in a helicopter, she said the two had gained another form of wings.
“I believe in heaven and angels and there are no better angels than those who serve someone in need and those that are willing to lay down their lives for others,” she said. “Marcus and Adam are two of these angels, who have slipped the surly bands of Earth to touch the face of God.”
A special presentation was then held for their families, including the Ringing of the Bell by the Sylacauga Fire Department. The memorial service concluded with a bagpipe playing of “Amazing Grace” and the last dispatch call.
“Marc and Adam, you were mentors, light in the dark and a beacon of hope for the hopeless,” was belted over the stadium’s intercom. “The future doesn’t belong to the fate-hearted — it belongs to the brave. Marc and Adam, rest in peace, your crew will take it from here.”