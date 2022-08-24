Meet the teacher: Kandi Patterson

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
I have been married to my husband, Ricky, for 19 years and I have two sons, Ricky Clay and Ramsey. Our boys keep us very busy. We are members of Alex City Methodist Church, and we love it there. I love to spend time on Lake Martin and travel to new places. We love spending time with our family.
What do you enjoy about teaching?
I really do enjoy building relationships with my students. I believe that is so important. I also enjoy knowing that I am helping create future leaders of our community.
What is something most people don’t know about you?
I have a boutique called Sweet Tee Boutique.
What is one thing that you want your students to remember about you?
I hope my students remember that I truly care for them, and that if they ever need anything to come to me.
If you could give advice to other teachers, what would it be?
I would tell other teachers to make sure they build relationships with their students. I believe that is the best way to help and encourage them to learn.
