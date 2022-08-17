With students returning to classes, The Outlook is wanting to spotlight our local educators and highlight the incredible instructors teaching children in our area. This will be an ongoing weekly series that promotes every school in Tallapoosa County.
This week, we spotlight Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher Christale Tuck.
What grade-level do you teach?
Second Grade
How long have you been teaching at Jim Pearson?
Seventeen years
How long have you been a teacher?
Seventeen years
Where did you go to college?
Auburn University at Montgomery
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In a few sentences, please tell us about yourself.
I am one of seven children. I grew up in a two-parent home with a lot of love. I have an identical twin sister, Tiffany. Upon graduating from Central Coosa, I obtained a basketball scholarship to further my education at George C. Wallace Community College in Selma. I am a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. I am a board member with the Alexander City Theater II. I love to sing and bake. I have a son, Jaden. He is a senior at the University of West Alabama.
What do you enjoy about teaching?
I enjoy building relationships with the students that I encounter and filling them with knowledge to be a successful individual. Knowing that I play a vital role in molding the minds of the future is so amazing to me.
What is something most people don’t know about you?
I have attended two Super Bowls where my brother, Justin Tuck sacked Tom Brady while playing for the New York Giants. They became Super Bowl champions both times.
What is one thing that you want your students to remember about you?
I hope they remember how much they were loved and how important they were to me.
If you could give advice to other teachers, what would it be?
Teaching is worth it. Stay the course…you are making a difference.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.