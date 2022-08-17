Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher Christale Tuck
Buy Now

Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher Christale Tuck

 Submitted / The Outlook

With students returning to classes, The Outlook is wanting to spotlight our local educators and highlight the incredible instructors teaching children in our area. This will be an ongoing weekly series that promotes every school in Tallapoosa County. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you