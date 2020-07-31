Cast from the movie “The Coward” being filmed in Tallapoosa County will be at Route 63 on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
The screenwriter Dean Pyles, who also plays main character Mark Stone, will be available to take pictures and sign autographs. Some other cast members along with the director will be on site as well.
Attendees can purchase shirts and pictures and Route 63’s full menu will be available for lunch.
Social distancing is encouraged, masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available.
Pyles is known for his dozens of world championship titles in martial arts and after much reflecting, he decided to use his skill set to craft a script about bullying. Alexander City native Billy Newman introduced Pyles to the area as a backdrop for the movie and Pyles felt it would be a perfect fit.
Nearly all 20 cast members are professionally trained in martial arts and Alex City residents will play extras in the film. Filming was scheduled to begin this month but has been postponed due to COVID-19.
A short Screen Actors Guild film was shot in Tallapoosa County last fall to get funding for the full-length movie.