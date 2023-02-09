Reeltown High School’s media specialist, Wendy Moore, was nominated by assistant principal Audrey Stockdale for a LifeChanger of the Year award.
The LifeChanger of the Year awards are nationwide, and 18 winners will be selected. Those nominated are individuals who improve the school through their leadership and have an impact on the student body.
In a press release, Stockdale said she nominated Moore because she goes above and beyond her job, including taking senior photos for students who couldn’t afford it otherwise and serving as a medication assistant.
"She is always smiling, willing to lend a helping hand and taking care of our school and students," Stockdale said. "I cannot think of a more worthy and deserving nominee for LifeChanger of the Year. Ms. Wendy Moore is a LifeChanger for the Reeltown community every day."
Moore said she was shocked when she first heard about the nomination and she said she tends to be more behind the scenes.
“It really touched my heart because, like I said, I like to do stuff for people, but I like to stay in the background,” she said. “It was a nice surprise because I have been going through chemo this year too.”
Moore was diagnosed with colon cancer last July. The tumor has since been removed, and she has been undergoing chemotherapy for the last six months to ensure the cancer is completely gone.
She said she hasn’t felt too sick, and she has gone to work nearly every day — trying to stick to a routine and stay active.
“God's not through with me yet. I said, ‘I got too many kids I got to work with,” Moore said with notes of laughter.
Before becoming a media specialist, Moore worked as an English teacher. While she loved working with her students, she said after a few years each lesson started to feel like she was “reading a script.”
She knew she needed a change.
As the media specialist, Moore still spends time with students and nurtures their reading habits, but now it’s through managing the circulation of books in the library.
She also oversees the school’s Google Chromebooks and helps students out with computer issues. Additionally, she prints out materials for student’s class projects.
“I just do whatever needs to be done. I never know what I am going to have for that day, and it makes it not so boring,” she said. “And I get to spend some time with the kids. They’ll come in and I can just sit and talk with them.”
Moore explained she loves hearing what their dreams are and seeing them grow up throughout their time in high school. She said she knows high school is not the easiest time for everyone and she wants to be there for support where she can.
When students first walk into the media room, there is a basket of snacks on the table. Moore explained this is so they can grab some if they are hungry between classes.
In addition to her media specialist roles, she volunteered to help manage the yearbook after four years of no yearbooks being published because the regular sponsor was on a leave of absence.
Before Moore took it over last year, the most recent yearbook published was 2018. By going through archived photos on Facebook and working with the photographer to get photos resubmitted, they made four yearbooks.
She said the 2019 yearbook was nearly complete and it was mostly 2020, 2021 and 2022 that needed to be worked on.
“It was fun. We had a good yearbook program to work with. (The yearbook publisher) did tell me ‘I have never had anybody do that many yearbooks,’” she said. “I’m just that way. I won’t stop till it’s finished. I can’t stand to be behind.”
According to the press release, the LifeChanger of the Year awards winners will be announced early this year. Depending on the category, the winner will be awarded anywhere between $3,000 to $10,000 to be shared with the school or district.
Community members can support Moore’s nomination by leaving a comment or interacting with her nomination page on lifechangeroftheyear.com.