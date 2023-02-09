moore
Wendy Moore, media specialist at Reeltown High School, is nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year awards.

 Abigail Murphy

Reeltown High School’s media specialist, Wendy Moore, was nominated by assistant principal Audrey Stockdale for a LifeChanger of the Year award.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

