New Style Church and Bridge Builders in partnership with the Alexander City Housing Authority will hold a food distribution event for those in need Friday.
According to New Style pastor Ivan Harris, over 1,200 boxes of food will be distributed at the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last at the Laurel Heights Youth & Adult Center located at 694 Ann St.
Harris said boxes will include produce, meat and milk and be much larger with more substance than previous boxes given away at recent distribution events.
Harris said this distribution event will be held multiple times in October. The next four weeks will be at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the same location.
"We're trying to reach as many people as we can," Harris said. "These events have been well received and this pandemic is still going on and there are still so many people in need."
Harris said it's important for residents to understand his ministry wants to help everyone in need — no matter their color, background, status, etc.
"This is all inclusive for everybody and anybody. We just want to help," Harris said. "I'm proud to say we had a huge turnout from the Latino community two weeks ago. We're in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and the outpouring we got from them was great for us and the ministry. We want people to know this is for everybody and anyone in need should feel welcome to show up."