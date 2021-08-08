Area restaurants saw massive changes as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.
Many had to limit services. Some closed. Some stepped up and served more than their normal customers.
In Alexander City the pandemic struck Meals on Wheels. Meals were cooked at Russell Medical, but the pandemic forced the closing of the cafeteria.
“It greatly affected us,” Meals on Wheels director Linda Boone said. “We knew we needed help to continue the much needed service of providing food for our meal recipients until we could safely return to our office. Thankfully area restaurants stepped up. These restaurants went out of their way and never hesitate to say yes when asked if they would be willing to help.”
Boone said Jake’s, Dairy Creem, Sho’Nuff, Koon’s Korner and Russell Medical all stepped up to help fill the gap created by the pandemic.
“Many wonderful Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered meals along routes from these restaurants every week,” Boone said. “They ensured those in our community in need were provided with a safely delivered daily meal.”
Boone considers everyone involved in helping with the meals during the pandemic a hero. Last month the program returned to its roots.
“We have returned to our Meals on Wheels office at Russell Medical,” Boone said. “We have resumed for now five-day a week meal preparations at Russell Medical.”