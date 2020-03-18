In a time where many Alexander City residents vulnerable to coronavirus are practicing social distancing, volunteers are sparse. Alexander City’s Meals on Wheels’ 70 recipients still their need daily meals, but the organization’s volunteer numbers are dropping due to the coronavirus.
Alexander City Meals on Wheels currently needs volunteers for its home delivery service. Director Linda Boone said volunteers have been calling out since last week over fears of the coronavirus and the group needs substitutes.
“I’m getting phone calls quite frequently (from volunteers) dropping out,” Boone said. “Most of them are telling me it’s temporary. I don’t blame them at all; we have to take care of ourselves.”
The organization needs about eight to 16 volunteers for its eight daily routes, which delivers 70 meals total.
Boone said the organization is taking precautions by providing gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to volunteers on their routes. The food storage coolers the volunteers use to deliver meals are also sanitized and as another precaution, Boone is asking volunteers to let her know if they feel ill.
“It takes a good many volunteers to do this,” Boone said. “It’s just now coming to light.”
In addition to having volunteers drop out Boone said others don’t serve daily.
In addition to substitutes, Boone may need to call upon her board of directors and her fellow office employee due to the amount of volunteers dropping.
Volunteering for even a short amount of time will be useful.
“I need substitutes,” Boone said. “It only takes an hour to deliver a route so it would sure be helpful if I could have someone to deliver for an hour. I would be very appreciative if people would help us out.”
Boone said the group’s clients need these meals for nutrition.
“Our meal recipients are homebound individuals,” Boone said. “Most are elderly and they are unable to drive and get out and get food for themselves and they need proper nutrition.
“This is necessary. A lot of times this meal we send out to them in the middle of the day is their only complete meal of the day.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can call Boone at 256-329-7382.