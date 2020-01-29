Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting teachers in the Tallapoosa County and Alexander City school systems.
Although Horseshoe Bend English teacher Tanya Meadows teaches lessons to her students every day, it was her students who taught her something valuable last year. Meadows said when she told her 11th- and 12th grade students she had breast cancer, her class told her she wasn’t alone in her fight
“I decided to be really open to my students because they’re older,” Meadows said. “I told them, ‘Look, I have cancer’ and they started crying. I think that’s what made me stronger because they were like, ‘Mrs. Meadows, you’re going to be fine.’ Having 60 little people telling you you’re OK — that makes a difference.”
Meadows was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer last February. She went through three surgeries and radiation and finished treatment two days after the Class of 2019’s graduation.
Meadows said her world stopped when she was diagnosed. She continued teaching during her treatment and had substitutes when she had to miss class.
Meadows appreciates the school’s support and her students for cooperating with her health.
“I’ve built so many relationships with so many great people here that I feel like I wasn’t alone,” Meadows said. “More importantly my students prayed with me and cried with me and they are just wonderful and they were there with me through the whole struggle. We got through it and here I am.”
She said the key to being a successful teacher is forming relationships with students.
Meadows was honored at the school’s annual Pink and Teal Fashion Show, which raises money for breast cancer patients, this year and said the show was moving.
“I have always been supportive of it, but until you’ve had cancer you don’t look at things that way,” Meadows said. “Some people had it so much worse than you. It puts things in perspective when you face your own mortality. It makes you look at things differently.”
Meadows has taught English at the school for 27 years and is now even teaching alongside some of her former students.
“She taught me in high school and she was a very good teacher and very content focused,” said Ryan Anderson, who is a former student of Meadows and now the history teacher at HBS. “She did a really good job.”
Language arts teacher Alicia Peters, another former student of Meadows, said Meadows helped her with English class even when she was in college.
“She is and has always been an inspiration to me and is probably the reason why I’m a language arts teacher today,” Peters said.
A 1988 Benjamin Russell graduate, Meadows originally intended to major in nursing. While at college someone told her about a teacher shortage and she decided to switch to teaching English because she enjoyed the subject.
Meadows enjoys teaching at a small school because she gets the chance to teach every student at least once.
“It is so rewarding when they walk across that stage and get their diploma and you know you had a hand in it,” Meadows said. “At some bigger school you don’t know every child who graduates but here we do.”
Meadows enjoys the school’s support. Math teacher Bernie Robidart said Meadows always talks to him and helps him get refocused at work.
Meadows is currently a senior class sponsor, which helps organize graduation. One of her favorite memories was working hard on the ceremony when a dog walked on the field and urinated on a decorative fern during the ceremony.
“Those are the kinds of things you laugh about or cry after (because) you work so hard,” Meadows said. “Only in the country would we have a dog come out to our field and tinkle on the fern.”
Meadows has also been the junior class sponsor, Beta club sponsor, assistant volleyball coach and helped with the school’s scholars bowl.