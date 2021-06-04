Camden, Carter and Chandler McVey are competitive about everything, according to their mother — including the size of their cabbages.
Standing in their grandparent's Hillabee front yard, sizing up their spoils, Carter thought he grew the largest cabbage. Chandler reckoned it was a tie.
According to the McVeys, the three massive cabbages had been in the ground since February. But this summer's successful cabbage harvest was no beginner's luck.
"We do this almost every year," Carter said.
Indeed, a few years ago Camden submitted his cabbage to a statewide competition and won the prize for the third-largest cabbage in Alabama.
The crunchy green — which the McVeys intend to serve boiled — is one of many crops the family cultivates, including "'taters, 'maters, jalapenos, green beans, blueberries and okra," Carter said, enough to live off the land. Next month they'll be harvesting the potatoes.
When it comes to giant cabbage cultivation, the McVey brothers make it look easy.
"You put the seed down and water it until it gets this big," Carter said.
"We watered it with fertilizer every two weeks," Chandler added.
But could an Outlook reporter do it?
"Probably not this big," Carter said.