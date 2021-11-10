For 30 years David McMicheal has worn the uniform of a Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputy.
Nov. 30 will be his last day as the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department chief deputy. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett believes McMicheal may have come with the building at the Tallapoosa County Jail.
“It’s bittersweet — for 27 years I’ve looked into that office across from me and he has been there,” Abbett said. “He was there before I got there. He is very loyal to this department.”
Abbett joked before recognizing McMichael at a recent Tallapoosa County Commission meeting.
“He usually tells me what to do,” Abbett said. “David, come forward.”
McMichael has done just about everything in his 30 years at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
“He served the department in managing all divisions within the department,” Abbett said. “He initiated the first SWAT team within the department with response to major incidents.”
McMichael also served as the software system’s administrator helping develop programs including computer aid dispatch, jail management, civil process and pistol permit license and inventory/evidence management programs. McMicheal also conducted public presentations including instruction of the Rape Aggression Defense Education Program.
McMichael served as the Tallapoosa County Jail administrator for six years and was responsible for the 146-bed adult detention facility. McMichael oversaw correctional officers, registered nurses and administrative assistants while supervising the care, control and custody of pre-trial detainees and sentenced offenders.
McMichael served in the U.S. Army for eight years and has provided the playing of TAPS through programs such as Bugles Across America to honor veterans and fallen law enforcement officers.
Commissioners thanked McMichael for his service to the citizens of Tallapoosa County.
Fred White has been promoted to chief deputy. White has been with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department since 1998 and previously served as the head of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.