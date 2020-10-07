Cole McInnis not only understood the game of golf but he also exceled at it. His talent and dedication to the game, along with his knowledge of the sport, are what made him an invaluable asset to Willow Point Golf Course.
McInnis, 62, was the head superintendent at Willow Point for roughly 40 years and recently died after contracting COVID-19. He is remembered by friends and co-workers as a hard worker, a kind soul and an irreplaceable man.
“He became my first friend here in Alex City,” Central Alabama Community College men’s golf coach Dave Jennings said. “He was just a straight up guy and he loved Willow Point. Oh gosh, he loved what he did and he hated not being at work, even when he was off.”
McInnis lived on site for many years and had a true passion for Willow Point and its property. Russell Lands CEO Tom Lamberth said McInnis, who had a strong sense of what the company was looking for and how to make it happen, was an integral part in Willow Point’s renovation.
“He was the combination of being a really good golfer and also being a golf course superintendent and knowing all about grasses; he was a unique talent,” Lamberth said. “So as far as redoing Willow Point, he was invaluable. He knew what we were trying to accomplish and could appreciate that as a golfer.”
Jennings agreed McInnis’ knowledge was extensive in terms of his career.
“Cole was extremely smart,” Jennings said. “There were a lot of times when he was talking about his trade he’d be talking so far over your head, you had to bring him back down.”
When Lamberth returned to Alexander City in the early 1980s, McInnis was already working at Willow Point as an intern after graduating from Auburn University.
“I just remember, you could almost immediately tell things — the course was upgraded and things were being done that hadn’t been done before,” Lamberth said. “I think it was because of him. He knew what needed to be done and he was a hard worker. He would just do things himself because he didn’t have the resources to depend on other people.”
McInnis left Willow Point for a short few years before returning in the mid-1980s when the previous superintendent retired.
“The quality of the golf course just improved in my mind, and then we did the renovation in 2003,” Lamberth said. “He was invaluable. He made tons of decisions in the field working with our contractor and architect. He was able to do that because he understood what we were trying to accomplish and as a golfer could appreciate what would be appropriate for a fair golf course.”
Lamberth not only credits McInnis with the bulk of the renovation’s outcome but also said he trusted him completely.
“That’s a huge thing when you’re in a position like I am in,” Lamberth said. “I trusted him and I didn’t have to second guess him. You knew where his heart was and what he was thinking. He got things done. We were on the same wave length really as far as what we were trying to accomplish — to become the premium golf course in the state — which we did and Cole was primarily responsible for that.”
McInnis spent time practicing with Jennings’ teams over the years as well as mentoring some of the golfers when they were out on the course.
“He would help guys with certain golf shots,” Jennings said. “For years and years, boy I bet you there’s not one former player back in the ’80s and ’90s that didn’t know him. All those guys are just floored by (his death).”
Jennings said McInnis always made an effort to welcome to new student-athletes to town as well.
“He would take them to dinner and just make sure they were comfortable and welcomed,” Jennings said. “If you knew him, you knew he was a great player, a great person, somebody approachable and someone you could talk to and confide in.”
Most people that saw McInnis around the course always saw him with one of his many stray dogs he adopted.
“If there was a stray dog abandoned, Cole took them in all the time,” Jennings said. “He was great with his animals and everybody remembers him riding around the golf course with a dog, if not a couple. And dogs sense good people.”
McInnis grew up in Mississippi and learned the art of physical labor early on his family’s property.
“Cole was big and strong because he worked on the land; he liked to work with his hands,” Jennings said. “Anytime he didn’t have a shovel in his hands, he was hitting golf balls.”
McInnis won the Willow Point County Club Championship 13 years in a row, according to Jennings. He took a few years off and won again when he reentered the tournament.
“He was a phenomenal golfer,” Jennings said.
Jennings also describes him as a John Wayne-type character — one who would take care of business if things went wrong but one who would always pick you up if you fell.
“He was just one of those great guys — not easily replaced; not ever replaced,” Jennings said. “I feel so sad for his family; boy, he loved his family.”
Lamberth said McInnis’ death is a loss to him personally and for the company.
“He was irreplaceable,” Lamberth said. “I think he had a love for the property and the golf course and a real passion for it. It’s something he took great pride in.”
McInnis had been training employee Brad Lacey who will likely step up to the responsibilities of the job but with big shoes to fill.
“He trained Brad Lacey and Brad will do a good job,” Lamberth said.
Lacey has worked with McInnis for 15 years and started working at Willow Point straight out of Auburn University. Lacey said he’s learned about more than just working on the golf course from McInnis.
“I probably learned more about life and learned more about taking pride in everything you do, from the smallest things to the biggest things,” Lacey said. “It’s just about doing your best.”
Lacey grew up around Lake Martin and said working at Willow Point is like a dream. But working with McInnis made things even better.
“To work with Cole and be affiliated with him here and the foundation he has laid at Willow Point, it has been an honor to work with him for 15 years,” Lacey said. “Everyone in the industry knows Willow Point from Cole McInnis. From all over the country, it’s amazing the people who have called in the past few days. It’s been eye-opening how many people he’s touched.”
Lacey said it’s still a shock he’s passed away but it’s going to be even harder to not see him every day across the hall.
“Honestly, I rarely had time to think about it but all the stuff we’ve been through, the good and bad, it’s all kind of a shock,” Lacey said. “He was a great man; if I had two things to say, the biggest thing is he loved his family and he loved God.”