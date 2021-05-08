Maddie McClendon is no longer in pain.
Maddie, 18, of Dadeville died Saturday afternoon surrounded by friends and family just seven months after a diagnosis of a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Just hours after family and friends gathered on her lawn Saturday to honor Maddie as the #MaddieStrong team of the 18th annual Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation Mother Walk gathered on her lawn. The walk was in Homewood but the move was made by the team earlier to let Maddie take part.
On Wednesday Maddie was welcomed home from Ohio following cancer treatment to be surrounded by family and friends. The welcome home included a parade and prayer circle.
Maddie broke the silence of the crowd on her lawn Wednesday.
“What are y’all waiting for,” Maddie said. “Come hug me.”