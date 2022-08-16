Stamps
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Employees with the City of Alexander City filled council chambers Monday night for a presentation of the fiscal year 2023 budget by city finance director Romy Stamps to the city council. The proposed budget includes a 15 percent across the board pay increase for all city employees.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Are Alex City’s finances turning the corner?

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

