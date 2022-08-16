Are Alex City’s finances turning the corner?
If someone were to look at the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget one might say so. City leaders have included a 15 percent across the board pay increase for all city employees, raised the minimum the city will pay its employees to $12 per hour and projected revenues are increasing. But to start fiscal year 2022, things weren’t looking so great.
“In the first quarter this year we had to borrow $2.3 million from enterprise funds to make payroll,” Mayor Woody Baird said. “I was absolutely crushed.”
The city council doubled sewer rates to help with infrastructure problems in the city’s sewer system. Baird and other city leaders didn’t know if cost saving measures would help as much as needed so other drastic measures were discussed.
“We were going to cut 20 percent of the workforce, 20 percent of the vehicles, furlough all of the remaining employees eight hours every pay period and cut all appropriations to outside agencies,” Baird said. “We were going to save the core services.”
With the new calendar year things started to turn around and by March, Baird was hopeful again.
“All of sudden the second quarter came out and we had paid back the $2.3 million and we had the money,” Baird said. “We just stopped bleeding. Everything we did finally took hold and [started] moving in the right direction. At the end of the third quarter we had $3.4 million in the general fund. We haven’t had a positive balance in the general fund in 10 years.”
Romy Stamps has been the city’s finance director the last two years. As past due audits have been completed, changes have been made to keep track of the city’s funds.
“We are tracking the money — it’s not fliting away,” Baird said. “That was our problem for years — the money just bled away. We didn’t know where it was going. Now, we know where it’s going and we are keeping it. We have turned the corner, we are moving in the right direction.”
The past six months or so have impressed Stamps.
“Revenue — the city has kind of knocked it out of the park,” Stamps said. “The city has exceeded in every category as for the year end projections.”
Stamps had projected $25 million in revenue for the general fund for 2022 before the year started. Now she believes revenue will top $28 million.
“My numbers are conservative so it is quite possible they may surpass that as well,” Stamps said.
General fund expenditures have been surprising as well. The council passed a savings plan earlier in the fiscal year to stave off possible issues with finances.
“We are below for the most as far as projected for the general,” Stamps said. “That is good because that is the one we were trying to coddle the most. $25 million was projected and we’re looking at about $23 million at year end.”
Stamps said the city’s utilities are holding their own now. The council doubled sewer rates and strictly managed costs until finances were more certain. The city had budgeted more than $6 million in expenses and projections now have the city finishing with $5.7 million in sewer expenses.
“The things we put in place have worked,” Stamps said. “Hopefully we will be able to get sewer out of the infrastructure mess that it is in.”
Fiscal Year 2023
If approved, the fiscal year 2023 budget projects general fund revenues of $27.2 million. It had budgeted $25.1 million for 2022 and believes 2022 will actually be above $28 million. The 2023 general fund budget includes just shy of $27 million in expenses.
In utilities, sewer will still operate at a projected loss of $1.8 million. Without the sewer rate increase the loss would be almost $4 million.
The biggest thing in the proposed 2023 budget is a 15 percent across the board pay increase for all employees. The measure also includes a two percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) every year following.
“As everyone knows, inflation is higher than it has ever been,” Kathy Railey, the city’s human resource director, said. “In order to remain competitive with the surrounding cities and communities that we compete with for employees, for recruitment and inflation is why we are recommending this. The last COLA we had was October of 2020 — three percent.”
The budget also calls for raising the minimum wage city employees would receive from $10 per hour to $12 per hour.
Stamps said the pay increase would cost the city about $1.6 million per year.
The council is scheduling a work session and meeting to deal with the budget but most council members are pleased with what was presented to them at Monday’s council meeting.
“Everybody up here realizes you need a raise, especially our police and fire department,” council president Buffy Colvin said. “Retention for police and fire is major. I don’t see a problem with us seeing inflation is here and we all know we need more money.”