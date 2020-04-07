With orders from the state to practice social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, city leaders have fielded calls about a lack of response and crowds gathering.
But since last week city leaders have been hard at work doing more than just shutting down buildings to the public. They have been talking to businesses, people and amongst themselves trying to mitigate the issue. They even looked into complaints at Wind Creek State Park, a facility beyond its control.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s orders on social distancing even applies to big box stores and grocery stores.
“We had a bunch of complaints come into city hall about Walmart, Piggly Wiggly and Winn-Dixie about people not being 6 feet apart and all that,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “I talked to (Alexander City Police Department) chief (Jay Turner) and deputy chief (James Easterwood) and they went by there to talk to them.”
Those conversations happened Wednesday and Thursday and Spraggins is pleased with the results at what the governor’s orders deemed essential businesses.
“Walmart did a bang-up job,” Spraggins said. “I went (Thursday) myself. They only have one entrance open. You have to come into the building through a pathway and it’s marked off every 6 feet.”
To help with social distancing Spraggins said the businesses were asked to limit numbers of people in the facilities.
“(Walmart has) two people at the door stopping people,” Spraggins said. “They are doing a great job. We have asked them to limit the number of people in there. At each counter they have stickers reminding people of the social distancing and 6 feet idea. People were adhering to it. I was impressed.”
In addition to help ensure businesses promote social distancing, all city employees are now scheduled to help protect employees and city functions.
“It varies by different groups,” Spraggins said. “The whole idea is to minimize exposure for our employees. We don’t want to wipe out an entire department if someone gets sick. In a general sense, it’s like half the team is working this day or two days in a row and then the other team comes in.”
Spraggins said the unique scheduling brings up other issues.
“They are going to be working less hours but at this point we are still compensating them fully, for the next two weeks,” Spraggins said.
The mayor said that plan will be examined every two weeks a couple days into the next pay period to see if it needs to stay in place. Spraggins said the measure is to give the city the best chance at providing essential services during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are just concerned,” Spraggins said. “We have had a couple guys — one who is self-quarantined because a family member may have been exposed to someone who tested positive (to COVID-19). We are trying to stagger employees so not to have as much contact. It is similar to what we did in public works. It is so if one gets the coronavirus, it doesn’t affect the entire department.”
Spraggins said the divide-and-conquer method works well in larger departments such as city hall and public works but not others where there are just a few employees.
“Critical areas are like the (Adams) Water Treatment Plant, there are not many employees to start with,” Spraggins said. “They are certified. You can’t just grab another guy to put in there and work. We don’t want any of those guys to get sick. We have separated them even more. We are just trying to be careful.”
Spraggins said wastewater treatment plants are the same way and will have to be until the coronavirus crisis is over.
“We have to be more cautious,” Spraggins said. “We have to pay attention to who works and where. That started Thursday.”
Spraggins and other city leaders have also heard from people complaining about crowds at Wind Creek State Park. Spaggins said with it being a state park, it doesn’t fall under city control. The governor’s order allows state parks to remain open, but Spraggins is confident state parks officials are aware of concerns.
“I sent a letter to the governor’s office last week expressing concerns,” Spraggins said. “I heard back from Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources commissioner Chris Blankenship. He said they are watching and evaluating it daily.”
Spraggins said he and community development director Al Jones visited the park last week noting officials at the park and in Montgomery said occupancy for Friday was 31% and 25% over the weekend.
“I personally drove down there,” Spraggins said. “It was very laid back — just a few people. They were out fishing and walking. I felt really good about it. We are watching it.”
Currently Wind Creek has closed its beaches, pavilions and playgrounds. It has more than 600 campsites and, when full, can easily have nearly 3,000 people on a busy day.